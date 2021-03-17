Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
17th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JACKSON, Loren Grace; CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert; SEALEY, Christopher John; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MAYER, Glen David | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DU; HARRISON; MILLS; NISBET; STEVENS; TOMKINS; WALLIS; BELL; ALCORN; RICHARDSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LIU; BAKER, S; BYRNE; CLELAND; EVANS; HYDE; MORGAN; NAUER; POLLOCK; RENELLA; RILEY; STRAFFORD; BAKER, J; BERRYMAN; DEEN, I; DEEN, M; DEEN, Z; EASES; MORRISON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COMB, Lewis Adam | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAW-COBBO, Jake Ashley; ROWE, Bradley James | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Craig Allen James; WHITEHEAD, Jack | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUYNH, Quan | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAY, Trevor | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Dylan James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 17

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Premium Content MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Politics Some of Queensland’s most powerful women have shared personal stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted in the hope it empowers others to speak out.

        Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        Premium Content Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        News Police charged a 36-year-old woman with one count of interfering with a corpse and...

        Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        Premium Content Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        News A beef worker was left with horrific injuries after his arm was caught in...

        HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Premium Content HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man faced a stiff fine for buying a pill from an adult shop.