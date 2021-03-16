Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GODDARD, Dale; FLOYDE, Jamie-Lee; EBRAHIMI, Ali; WALLIKER, Rebecca Anne; DAVEY, Lutrica Anne; HULCOMBE, Michael John; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH-CHONG; BROWN; COOLWELL; FORBES; HEIBLOEM; HOANG; KHAN; LIVERMORE; MARTIN; MCCURDY; MCKENNA; MOHAMMADI; PHOTINOS; RAU; REUMER; TRAN; VICTOR; VISSER; WALTERS | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARAMOANA; HOLLAND-WILLIAMS; PETTET; STEWART | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CARR, Nathaniel Peter | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLOSE, Chelsea; COX, Alison Ida; HATTON, Lee John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GRIFFIN, Jessica-Joy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KAPITANO, Darren Glen | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGUIRE, Brendan James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)

