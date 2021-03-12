Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 12
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CLARKE, Andrew Richard Edward; BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; WILLIAMS, Nina Katherina | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BIRD, Geoffrey James; RICHARDSON, Jamie; SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST; BRYER; CHALMERS; COCKS; DYER; FUTCHER; HALLIDAY; HARRIS; HAWKINS; JENKINS; JOHNSTON; LAWTON; MANN; MCLEAN; MEAGHER; MURRAY; NEILSON; SMITH; TIMMS; WARNER; WICHMANN; YOUNG; ZHANG; POLJAK; EBRAHIMI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; ALCORN; ARMSTRONG; BELL; DEMAINE; DERRICK; LABROOY; MAYER; O'BRIEN; SYMONS; WALTERS; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PILOT, Jerome Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Christopher | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BUHAGIAR; CAIN; STANES | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAIRD, Mark John | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOMES | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 11:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SCANLAN, Gregory Michael | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FREEMAN, Tony Charles | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

FLIER, Justin Daniel; DALEY, Sonny Chris Richard | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PARK, Jack Walter | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAFFEY, Robert Paul | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 12

