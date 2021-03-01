Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

REEVES, Rockford Dean | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DUBE, Tendai; EDWARDSON, Zack David; ROKOMATU, Savenaca Navunidakua | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SAILOR, Titus Miara Charlie Ni | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Nathan Wade | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ANDERSON, Brendan Roy; DIETE, Darren Wayne | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDHOUSE; JONES; MCKINNON; SMITH; TATE | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLESSINGTON; BRENNAN; BREWER; CHANGLER; D'ANDILLY; EDSER; ELAYOUBY; FOXALL; GANGOO; HAYWARD; HOPKINS; IBRAHIM; IGGLEDEN; JARDINE; LAZAREVIC; MASKEY; MURCOTT; NADOVSKI; NISABWE; PEET; PETTITT; RICE; SINGH; SIYAWEZE; SMITH; WANN | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LAKE, Emmylou Shary | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NOLAN, Matt James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence Part Heard)

CLOUGH, Thomas Reginald | Judge Barlow QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CADMAN, Flinders John; PATON, Jaymilee Susan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

