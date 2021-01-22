Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAWKINS, Aaron Joseph; OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHUA;CUMNER;CURRIE;MALLORY;MURRAY;NASTASI; RAU; RYAN;TRUONG;VADAKKAN;WYATT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU;ANNAND;BEECHER;BJORKELUND;BUDAK;CLARKE;CONRAD;DOBBIE;GRAHAM; HAMIDE; HARRIS;HAWKINS;HODGE;KIMBER;LEE;MCALISTER;MCGUIRE;MELVILLE; NABOULSI; NIEMEYER;OBERON;OREILLY;PECKHAM;ROCHFORD;SHEGOG;WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSTINI, Jacob | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COOLWELL, Emily Maree | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAPAU, Joseph Gordon | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

PETERSON, Gregory Luke | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

EVERS, Daniel James; DAVIS, Peter John | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:15 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 22

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drug driver charged after kids found unrestrained

        Premium Content Alleged drug driver charged after kids found unrestrained

        Crime A female driver has been arrested and given a notice to appear in court. DETAILS:

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        ‘We’ve just been ignored’: Mayor’s response to valuations

        Premium Content ‘We’ve just been ignored’: Mayor’s response to valuations

        Council News Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan has labelled this year’s land valuation oversights as...

        Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

        Premium Content Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

        Crime Find out what and where vandals are targeting in their latest crime spree HERE: