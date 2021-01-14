Menu
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

by Staff writers
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOLWELL, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BAKER;BEAVER;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL, Lance;DEMPSEY;EIBY;GARRATT;GILL;GRADY;GRITT;HUISH;INGLIS;JENSEN;MAGGIO;MANNING;MCKENNA;SMITH;TOBY;WALSH;WILSON;IRONS; GRAHAM;DAVEY; FAZIL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG, Rick James; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL;DAVIS;IBRAHIM;IM-NGUYEN;RYE-JENSEN;SHARKEY;ZANATTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Braedy Adam | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

LEWIS, Brae | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 14

