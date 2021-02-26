Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

WILLIAMS | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DEACON | Judge Smith | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WARD, Ricky John; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria; HURLSTONE, Shane Brilliant | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PUIA, Shayden Pero Motu; MAGRATH, Samantha Anne; MOSS, Troy Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BLACKMAN; BROADBRIDGE; BRYER; CHAMBERS; CONG; FOWKE; GANE; GEORGETOWN; GRAHAM; GUNES; INGLIS; KHAN; KIMBER; LACEY; LI; LYMAR; MADDEN; MALIKI; MALY; MANN; MARIETTAKIS; MURRAY; NAIRN; NGUYEN; SINGH; SLADE; TAN; VISSER; VU; WARNER; WHYTE; WOHLMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLACK | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM; BROWN; CLIMPSON; FUTCHER; GEIGER; JENKIN; JONES; MELLING; MILLETT; NEMET; NISABWE; POTORU; SAMARANAYAKE; SIYAWEZE; SMITH; STEVEN; VERBOORT; WATSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHATMORE | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MATHIESON, Steven Robert; BAIN, Conor William | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NOLAN, Matt James | Judge Loury QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TOBY, Justinta Joyce Florence | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 26

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake Clarendon students are all smiles for prep photos

        Premium Content Lake Clarendon students are all smiles for prep photos

        Education Students from Lake Clarendon State School have amazing career options ahead of them. See the cute photos here:

        Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Premium Content Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Business The K Hub store manager says the new shop is exciting for the town.

        Hatton Vale man suffers severe injuries from alleged assault

        Premium Content Hatton Vale man suffers severe injuries from alleged assault

        News Paramedics, police rush to alleged assault at Hatton Vale overnight

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Thursday.