Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PLATTS, Shaun Phillip; SYMONDS, Ethan James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLOSE; COX; DOBSON; FINSELBACH; FLYNN; HATTON; LE; MCDOUGALL; MURPHY; NIVALA; OSBORNE, Joseph; OSBORNE, Joshua; OSBORNE, T; SHAPLAND; SIMPSON; SINGH; SMITH, J; SMITH, N; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL; KENNEDY; MANNING; ROBARDS; SANDERSON; DICKER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ASHURST, Aaron John | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROMA, Emily | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CARTWRIGHT, Bianca Lea; ABDIMUNEM, Muna | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

