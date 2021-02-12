Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WEGENER, David William | Judge Richards | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEDMAN, Anthony James | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKADDER, Ryan Connor; HARRIS, Keah; HEALY, Jaimie Maree; MALLETT, Riley Edward Lewis; BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EARL, Glen Maxwell | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANKS; BIRCHALL; BROWN; CHALMERS; CONRAD; DUBE; DUDAREC; EDWARDSON; GALVIN; JOHNSTON; KHALIF; LAWTON; LEITCH; LYNCH; MCGRATH; MEAGHER; PECKHAM; POOLE; POWELL; ROKOMATU; SHAW; SMITH; TOMLIN; VADAKKAN; WERNERSON; WICHMANN; WOHLMAN; YOUNG; ZHANG | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABDIMUNEM; BELL; BJORKELUND; HOCKLEY; SCHWENKE; SINGH; TURNER; VIS; VU; WHITBY | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIAMS | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FRANCIS, Trent Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DEVEREAUX, Timothy James | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BLAKELY-TURTON, Anthony-Gareth | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LIGALIGA, Tautau | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 12