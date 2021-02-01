Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MIROTSOS | Chief Judge | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Review)

ISSAK, Henok; WILSON, Mitchell James; LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BLESSINGTON;BRAIN;BRENNAN;CELONA;COUCHY;FOXALL;GANGOO;GRANZ GLENN;GWILLIAMS;HAN;HANLON;HEILBRONN;IBRAHIM;LE; MARSHALL; MASKEY;MOORE;NADOVSKI;NOCKE-CAMERON;PEET;PONTING;RICE;SINGH;SULLIVAN;THOMAS;TYSON;WANN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH;BOXALL;JARDINE;O'BRYAN;PASCOE;RYAN;TORPEY;VU | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANDA, Sathish; MCCARTHY, Tommie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALLORY, Daniel Colin; WYATT, Robert Alan | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MALHI, Beant Singh | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

