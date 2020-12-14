Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;LYMAR, Steven Dean;SUEY, Montell Malcolm;TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APPLEBY;BAILEY;BALFOUR;CELONA;CHRISTOFFELSZ;DADDO;EVANS;FOXALL;HEILBRONN;LEONARD;LORD;MACKAY;MUNRO;MURCOTT;OSBORNE;RYAN;SHEGOG;SHIN;SINGH;SOUTHERN;STEEDMAN;STREPELIAS;SULLIVAN;TUDMAN;TYSON;WOHLMAN; | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEENLEIGH MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

BARKER, Joel Wayne; OTTESEN, Kelly Leigh; PHILLIPS, Douglas Allan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWYER, Sean Robert | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GOWER, Nicholas Clive | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Luke | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 12:30 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ERSKINE, Aaron David | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARREN, Adrian Mark; CHECCHETTO, Fabiano Lorenzo; HOLLIER, Natasha Jane; YUSUF, Liban | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Lockyer schools issue 9000+ suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer schools issue 9000+ suspensions

        Education HERE are the schools that topped the list for suspensions in the past five years. Details here.

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        Premium Content Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        News A workshop shed and a car were destroyed in a fire late last night

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Australia's worst year for fatal shark attacks in almost a century