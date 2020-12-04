Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Robert Bruce | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JAGGARD, Nathan; SMITH, Riley Daniel; VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANNAND; DAVIS; DEAN; DOBBIE; O'REILLY; EVANS; LEE; NISBET; ROBERTS; YOUNG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CONRAD; FATHERS-WALDRON; GOULD; JACKSON-KNAGGS; JOHNSTONE; LABROOY; MATTEY; MCALISTER; MURRAY; PETTIGREW; SUTTIE; TAYLOR; WILLIAMS; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Tyson George | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARRY, Dylan James | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CLEWLEY | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARCON, Demi Leigh | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCPHERSON, Peter Raymond | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DENG, Gweng | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBERTSON, Joanne Marie | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

