District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree; PATON, Jaymilee Susan; WARD, John Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BISENGETA IDI; BRETT; COX; DOLAR; ELAYOUBY; FAHAD; HANSEN; JENKINS; LUCEY; MAYBIR; MCCURDY; MCDONALD; PAIN; PUIA; RAMSAY; ROOM; RUTTER; SANKEY; TELFER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; DOWNES; GODDARD; VANDERVLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PASSMORE, Rebecca Maree; DALEY, Joseph Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MACKAY MATTERS | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROEBUCK, Michael Bryan; O'LEARY, Jodie Anne | Judge Rackemann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGEADY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Muir | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dann | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

