Distancing pays off with declining COVID-19 cases

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said it was ‘fabulous news’ for the region but it was too early to become complacent. Photo: Stock

ANOTHER week has passed in the West Moreton region with no new coronavirus cases detected.

In that time, most patients have recovered. Nine received the good news at the weekend.

Just 11 active cases remain in the West Moreton health region, less than a third of its peak at 37.

The West Moreton health region covers the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Ipswich and some outer west Brisbane suburbs.

Only one patient was diagnosed in the Lockyer Valley and one was diagnosed in the Somerset region.

It is unknown whether these two patients are among those who have since recovered.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said the news was “fabulous” for the region.

“Well done Lockyer Valley community for doing the right thing, especially given we just had Easter and it is a time to gather and connect with friends and family – just not this year, unfortunately,” Cr Milligan said.

“Instead, we did it by phone and email – we Zoomed and Skyped.”

Despite the excellent trajectory, it is still too early to loosen social distancing and hygiene precautions.

“It does remain early days and we can’t allow ourselves to become complacent – we need to just keep on keeping on and checking in with each other,” Cr Milligan said.

It has been three weeks since the region’s most recent coronavirus patient was diagnosed and yesterday was the first day since March 9 that no new cases were confirmed anywhere in Queensland.

The first coronavirus case diagnosed in the West Moreton region was a 51-year-old male patient on March 14.

It is unknown which part of the region he was from.