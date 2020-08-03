Disposing of chemical containers made easier this month

This month’s drum muster will cater for a wider range of chemical containers in the Lockyer Valley. (File Image)

This month’s drum muster will cater for a wider range of chemical containers in the Lockyer Valley. (File Image)

DISPOSING of empty chemical containers will be easier this month, thanks to drumMuster.

Thanks to Agsafe, this month the Lockyer Valley Regional Council will accept a wider range of empty chemical containers as part of the program.

Empty triple-rinsed Seasol International and Sabakem containers will now be accepted at drumMuster collection points including those in the Lockyer Valley, providing the container meets the programs cleanliness standards.

Council’s Waste Transfer Facilitates at Gatton, Laidley, Lockyer Waters and Grantham are approved collection points for the drumMUSTER program.

Waste Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook said the change was a win for farmers and chemical users within the Lockyer Valley.

“We are proud to participate in the drumMUSTER service to our community to ensure an easy and environmentally-friendly disposal for your empty chemical containers,” Cr Cook said

“The drumMUSTER website has a full list of requirements, however some easy things to remember are that all chemical containers must be triple-rinsed, dried with the cap off and still have labels attached.”

Chemical containers will be examined by approved inspection officers, and the chemical user must sign a statement as evidence that the container has been rinsed.

There are currently 124 manufacturers and suppliers of agricultural and veterinary chemicals which are participating in the voluntary product stewardship programs drumMUSTER and ChemClear.

Participating manufacturers are identified by a drumMUSTER eligible logo which can be displayed on the label, embossed into the container or applied as a sticker.

For further information, contact Council on 1300 005 872.