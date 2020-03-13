Disneyland shuts down over virus fears

The threat of coronavirus will force Disneyland in California to close on Saturday for the fourth time in its 65-year history. Picture: Jae C. Hong/AP

Disneyland will be shut down for just the fourth time in its 65 years due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

The California theme park said it would close its doors from Saturday until the end of March at least but the situation would continue to be monitored.

Hotels will stay open on Monday to give guests the chance to pack up and leave. The closure includes both Disneyland Park and the adjoining but separate Disneyland California Adventure.

This is just the fourth time Disneyland, which opened in 1955, has suspended operations due to a major event.

It was shuttered in 1963 for national day of mourning after the assassination of President John F Kennedy and again in 1994 after the Northridge Earthquake struck California.

It most recently closed after the September 11 attacks.

The decision came after Governor of California Gavin Newsom called for gatherings of 250 or more to be cancelled to stem the spread of the contagion.

Disneyland said it would continue to pay cast members during the shutdown period.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," the resort said in a statement.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period."

Disney has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong in January, a move the company estimated would cost it about $450 million. Theme parks in Japan have also been shuttered.

It's unclear if Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will similarly closed.

Disneyland joins a long list of iconic tourist destinations shut down due to coronavirus, which also includes the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Vatican Museums.