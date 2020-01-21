Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
Crime

Dishwasher thief caught in the act

by Gabriel Polychronis
21st Jan 2020 7:54 PM

IMAGES of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction, but this washed-up crook didn't make a clean getaway.

Three incomplete homes on Prince St, Wallaroo were broken into on Monday morning, and the suspect was caught in the act.

Wearing a hi-vis jacket and track pants, the suspect can be seen carrying the Veneto dishwasher on a trolley out of the side gate before heading on to the footpath.

Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL
Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL

The person then goes into a bit of a spin when the dishwasher falls off the trolley as it is wheeled down the kerb.

Police are hoping to track down the thief and anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

crime dishwasher police thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunder storms to lash Somerset region

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunder storms to lash Somerset region

        News A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Somerset region.

        Shocking number of unregistered dogs in our region

        premium_icon Shocking number of unregistered dogs in our region

        News Somerset council staff discover slew of unregistered dogs.

        Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        premium_icon Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        Environment Recent downpours breathe new life into drought-hit region.

        $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        premium_icon $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        Crime Tammara Hawkins reveals to court why she needs to use illegal drug.