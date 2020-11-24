Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
News

‘DISGUSTING’: Turtle washes up with arrow in its throat

Crystal Jones
24th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCALS have reacted with disgust after spotting a washed-up turtle with what appears to be an arrow embedded in its throat.

A woman who brought the image to the attention of the NewsMail said it was "disgusting" that someone had committed such an act.

The image is believed to have been captured in Woodgate this week.

It is not known if the turtle was already deceased when the object was stabbed into it.

Queensland's sea turtle varieties fall either into the vulnerable or endangered categories.

While some hunting is allowed for indigenous people, anyone acting outside of strict rules can be fined for causing death to vulnerable marine species.

In 2018, two men were fined $17,000 for killing two green turtles and a dugong off Hervey Bay.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Science urged anyone who had spotted unusual acts on wild animals - dead or alive - to call their reports line straight away.

Anyone with concerns can call 1300 130 372 and select option one.

More Stories

conservation environment sea turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        Premium Content 420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        News A GATTON man has told a magistrate he would be very unlikely to get off drugs and was waiting for Queensland to legalise cannabis.

        Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Premium Content Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Breaking A large tanker has rolled on the Warrego Highway, with its contents reportedly...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Drink driver never held drivers licence, court heard

        Premium Content Drink driver never held drivers licence, court heard

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man has been busted drunk driving, despite having never held a...