The man breached a DVO by sending a series of abusive texts to his ex-partner, calling her stupid, fat and disgusting. File photo
‘Disgusting f------ pig’: Firefighter’s abusive texts

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
2nd Sep 2020 7:00 AM
A GYMPIE region firefighter and former Navy man who sent his ex-partner abusive messages has escaped conviction on domestic violence charges which could have lost him his blue card.

The 47-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sent a series of abusive messages to his ex-partner in July and September last year, breaching a domestic violence order condition not to contact her unless it concerned the children they share custody of.

In one message he said " … I choose not to you stupid fat f---" and in another he called her a "disgusting f------ pig" after he got upset with her for not buying the children school socks.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson told the court his client said when he got angry he "says whatever he feels" and that he believed his former partner had been using his child support money for herself.

Mr Anderson said his client had previously been in the Navy for 10 years, had owned a furniture business for several years, and was now a firefighter.

Mr Anderson submitted that his client should not be convicted on the charges as he could be at risk of losing his blue card, which he needed for his job as a firefighter.

The court heard the man was "highly regarded" by his colleagues and peers, and the offences were "very much" out of character for him.

The man pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order condition and was fined $350 for the first offence and $500 for the second offence.

No convictions were recorded.

