'Disgusting' Domino's reopens after audit

A former employee of Dominos Lismore posted on Facebook photos of food storage and preparation areas of the fast food chain restaurant.

A former employee of Dominos Lismore posted on Facebook photos of food storage and preparation areas of the fast food chain restaurant.

THE Domino's Lismore store has reopened after it was closed following an audit by the fast food giant on Wednesday.

The audit came after a former employee posted photos online which he claimed were the food preparation and storage areas of the Lismore store.

The photos attracted comments such as "absolutely disgusting" and "yuck".

A spokeswoman for Domino's said Domino's management audited the store, reviewed the cleanliness and food safety practices and completed additional training with team members to ensure it was compliant with the brand's standards.

Domino's Australia CEO Nick Knight said the company placed a great deal of importance on food safety and cleanliness in all stores and that there was no excuse for anything other than the highest of standards being carried out at store level.

"We immediately took our own precautionary measures - voluntarily shutting the Domino's Lismore store, carrying out our own food safety and cleanliness audit and ensuring all team members were trained and up to date with safe food handling practices and address any concerns raised.

Lismore Dominos opened for business again this week after receiving all new equipment and store fit out following the March flood.

"We have also invited the local council to the store and they too are happy for us to commence trading again."

In addition to the Domino's food safety team, the local Council food inspectors were invited to do an audit and cleared the store for opening.

Independent food safety group, BSI also assessed the Domino's Lismore store to ensure the correct standards were being met.

The Domino's food safety auditing team will continue to closely monitor and audit the store in the coming weeks and beyond.

"We appreciate our customer's patience as we work to improve our standards and apologise for any inconvenience."

On a Facebook post which has attracted more than 130 comments, some customers said it was good to see the Lismore store reopen.

Sarah Bagnall said: "Running a business is incredibly hard work and mistakes will be made. I hope that with the issues amended that people can forgive and give them a second chance. All the best."