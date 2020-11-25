Disgraced star demands election ‘re-vote’

Donald Trump's unproven voter fraud allegations have been echoed by Hollywood star Randy Quaid, who is demanding the election be rerun.

The outgoing US President has doubled down on claims the November 3 poll was rigged, despite a lack of evidence and his clear loss to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

A string of high-profile Republicans, including former President George W Bush, have publicly criticised Mr Trump's claims - but the 74-year-old has found a supporter in actor Randy Quaid.

Quaid, who has had many brushes with the law in recent years and is now a noted conspiracy theorist, has shared a series of odd tweets and videos in recent days praising Mr Trump and calling for an election do-over.

"I just don't see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?" he said in one tweet, adding "Never underestimate The greatest President this country has ever had. Trump is an astonishing man of the people, fighting for all of us, not Big Pharma!" in another.

Randy Quaid in film National Lampoon’s Vacation.

"We've lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!" Quaid posted again on November 21.

Mr Trump retweeted the Academy Award nominee, claiming in one to be "working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!"

The 70-year-old Independence Day star also released an ominous video slamming Fox News, claiming the organisation "forgot what made them successful".

It was a reference to Mr Trump's previous criticism of Fox, which was the first news organisation to announce Mr Biden won the state of Arizona.

Mr Trump is refusing to concede to the president-elect, with his legal team insisting he won in a "landslide" despite receiving just 232 electoral college votes compared with Mr Biden's 306.

Mr Biden also won the popular vote by more than six million votes.

RANDY QUAID'S TROUBLED PAST

Quaid - the older brother of fellow star Dennis Quaid - was once a Hollywood darling, scoring nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for 1973 flick The Last Detail.

He went on to win a Golden Globe for LBJ: The Early Years in 1987 and has been nominated for multiple Emmys.

He has starred in many hit movies over the years, including the National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Independence Day, Kingpin and Brokeback Mountain.

But sadly, his career has been overshadowed in recent years by his legal woes and extreme views.

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

In 2009, Quaid and his wife Evi were arrested for allegedly skipping out on a $10,000 hotel bill in California.

The following year, the couple were charged with burglary before seeking asylum in Canada, claiming they feared they would be targeted by "the murderers of Hollywood" and alleging eight of their close friends, including Australian actor Heath Ledger, had been murdered in the US.

The couple’s 2020 mugshots. Picture: AFP/HO/Santa Barbara County California Sheriff’s Department

In 2011, Evi Quaid was granted Canadian citizenship, but it was not extended to her husband, and in 2015, the pair crossed the border into Vermont after being threatened with deportation in Canada.

There they were arrested on fugitive charges regarding their earlier burglary charge in California.

They also uploaded amateur pornography clips to the internet that same year and Quaid has also emerged as a right-wing conspiracy theorist, buying into the belief that the billionaire philanthropist secretly controls the global economy and politics.

