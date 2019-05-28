Menu
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Barba punishment handed down for casino incident

28th May 2019 2:50 PM

DISGRACED former NRL star Ben Barba has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service following an incident at a Townsville casino in January which cost him his lucrative sporting career.

The 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police when he faced Mackay Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys in February without playing a game over allegations he was violent towards his partner Ainslie Currie in the Australia Day incident.

Currie did not press charges.

Barba had been offered a lifeline to return to the NRL with the Cowboys after stints with French rugby union and the English Super League.

However, the NRL gave the father of four a lifetime ban after viewing CCTV footage of the incident outside the casino.

ben barba cowboys nrl rugby league
