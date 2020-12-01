Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod at Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod at Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Crime

Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

by Brendan O’Malley
1st Dec 2020 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prominent Gympie dentist temporarily banned earlier this year from treating patients has pleaded guilty to a string of assault charges, but 15 other charges have been dropped.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod will now be sentenced in February after the case was wrapped up in the first minutes of what was to have been a five-day trial.

On February 22 Herrod was suspended by the Queensland Health Ombudsman from treating patients until November 30.

His bail was enlarged and he will face sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on February 17.

The former Beachmere resident, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm, at Mothar Mountain near Gympie between July 12, 2014, and August 25, 2015.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

gympie crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agent

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agent

        Opinion We asked, you voted, here's the winner for the region's best real estate agent

        How you can help people in hardship this Christmas

        Premium Content How you can help people in hardship this Christmas

        News Gatton police will collect donations to make a difference in the local community...

        46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Premium Content 46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Weather Heat records will be broken in Queensland this week

        Hyped up Vietnam vet assaults Gatton police officer

        Premium Content Hyped up Vietnam vet assaults Gatton police officer

        News The man appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday after assaulting and...