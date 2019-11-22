Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Disgraced former Labor MP Eddie Obeid learns parole fate

22nd Nov 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid will be released from prison almost three years to the day since he was sentenced.

The 76-year-old was granted parole with strict conditions at a private meeting with the State Parole Authority today.

The conditions include that he not engage in any activity paid or unpaid involving the control of money or assets of other people or organisations.

Obeid was sentenced in December 2016 to five years behind bars with a non-parole period of three years after being found guilty and convicted of misconduct in public office.

He will be released on December 14.

More Stories

disgraced politician eddie obeid editors picks labor party nsw labor party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from users

        premium_icon Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from...

        News Two surveys regarding a bikeway planned for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail have garnered polarising results, but council is still moving forward with the plan.

        80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        premium_icon 80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        News REVEALED: There will be more than 80 jobs brought in off the back of the Bunnings...

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Breaking 81yo found safe and well after large-scale search

        This driver proved to be no shining light

        premium_icon This driver proved to be no shining light

        News He turned off his headlights and sped away on a Toowoomba street.