Disaster assistance extended to region following bushfires

HELP: Mulgowie firefighter Roy Emerson inspects the damage at Thornton. Federal funding will help cover the costs of fighting the fires. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

WITH smoke still hanging in the air, it’s impossible to forget the region was in the grip of a bushfire emergency just days ago.

Hard work from the regions fire crews brought the fires undercontrol, and now the region will benefit from assistance to recover from the disaster.

Federal minister for natural disasters and emergency management announced disaster assistance has been extended to help cover the costs of fighting the fires in the Lockyer Valley

The Gold Coast and Toowoomba regions are also covered.

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said counter disaster operations assistance had also been extended.

“These current ongoing fires are expected to continue well into next week and this bushfire season will continue to be a difficult one,” Minister Crawford said.

“The activation of the DRFA will ensure all fire-impacted communities have the support they need as they fight the fires and carry out the clean-up operations once the fires are out.

“The Commonwealth and Queensland governments continue to work closely to support ongoing recovery efforts and identify where further assistance can be provided to ensure impacted communities have the best possible support.”

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.