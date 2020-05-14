‘Disappointed’ Lockyer cops serve 14 driving fines in 48 hours

BAD DRIVING: Laidley Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is disappointed by drivers’ behaviour during the past two days. Photo: Dominic Elsome

BAD DRIVING: Laidley Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is disappointed by drivers’ behaviour during the past two days. Photo: Dominic Elsome

AFTER an “excellent” weekend with few COVID-19 breaches and barely any crime, Laidley police are disappointed by the last 48 hours.

In just two days, the officers at Laidley Police Station served traffic tickets to 14 drivers – a number officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said was much higher than normal.

“We have had quite a few traffic offences detected during the past 48 hours,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

“Overall, we’re disappointed with people’s driving.”

READ MORE: Cops praise Lockyer, Somerset for good weekend behaviour

He said, of the almost 30 infringement notices Laidley police had served in the past week, half were from the past two days.

Among the drivers charged in the past 48 hours, 12 were caught driving above the speed limit and a number of which were high range speedsters.

Breaking the speed limit by 32 kilometres an hour, a 56-year-old Laidley man was found driving at 112km/h on Rosewood Laidley Road in an 80 zone.

On Laidley Plainland Rd, a 33-year-old Plainland man was found exceeding the 90km/h limit by 32km/h too.

Breaking the limit by not quite as large a margin but still travelling at dangerous speeds, two Warrego Highway drivers were charged with high range speeding.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t push it’: Cops’ stern warning for this weekend

A 33-year-old Glenore Grove woman who was driving in an 80km/h zone on the highway was nabbed doing 107km/h and a 30-year-old Toowoomba man was caught doing 128km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Other offenders included a number of low and mid-range speeding drivers, unlicensed drivers, those driving unregistered vehicles, and two P-platers who failed to display their plates.

One of the P-platers also landed a second charge for driving a defective vehicle.

“The left rear tyre was balding and they didn’t have a spare,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

“No matter how good your car is, if you don’t have tread on your wheels, the break system is useless.

Whether it be going around a corner or stopping in a hurry, bald tyres are a huge safety risk – even one bald tyre.”