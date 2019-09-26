Menu
Login
MUCH NEEDED: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled has welcomed the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's decision to grant them a full rate's remission.
MUCH NEEDED: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled has welcomed the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's decision to grant them a full rate's remission. Ali Kuchel
News

Disability group granted full rates relief by council

Dominic Elsome
by
26th Sep 2019 2:00 PM

A COMMUNITY group's vital work has been made a little easier with some much needed rates relief.

Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled will save $1208 in general rates, after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council unanimously approved a 100 per cent rate remission to the group.

Secretary of the Regency Downs-based group, Bobbi Dingle was thrilled with the decision.

"It's going to be a big help to us at moment,” Mrs Dingle said.

Under provisions in the Local Government Regulation 2012, the council has the power to consider applications for rate concessions from non-profit community, cultural and sporting organisations within the region.

Several councillors voiced their admiration for the group and the work they do for the community.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook was particularly impressed by the group.

"It is a great cause and they do a fantastic job out there,” Cr Cook said.

Mrs Dingle said the admiration was welcomed by the charity.

"It's great to be recognised,” she said.

bobbi dingle lockyer valley regional council lockyer valley riding for disabled regency downs riding for the disabled
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Paramedics on scene assessing patients at morning crash

    Paramedics on scene assessing patients at morning crash

    News The commute into Gatton might be a bit slower this morning

    No stink over council grant for threatened species poo hunt

    No stink over council grant for threatened species poo hunt

    News The hunt for endangered poo has been given a boost

    Why regional towns are backing Aussie migration inquiry

    Why regional towns are backing Aussie migration inquiry

    News Growing areas in regional Australia are seeking immigration support

    FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

    FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

    News An additional free wheelie bin is being offered to some residents