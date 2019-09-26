Disability group granted full rates relief by council

MUCH NEEDED: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled has welcomed the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's decision to grant them a full rate's remission.

Ali Kuchel

A COMMUNITY group's vital work has been made a little easier with some much needed rates relief.

Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled will save $1208 in general rates, after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council unanimously approved a 100 per cent rate remission to the group.

Secretary of the Regency Downs-based group, Bobbi Dingle was thrilled with the decision.

"It's going to be a big help to us at moment,” Mrs Dingle said.

Under provisions in the Local Government Regulation 2012, the council has the power to consider applications for rate concessions from non-profit community, cultural and sporting organisations within the region.

Several councillors voiced their admiration for the group and the work they do for the community.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook was particularly impressed by the group.

"It is a great cause and they do a fantastic job out there,” Cr Cook said.

Mrs Dingle said the admiration was welcomed by the charity.

"It's great to be recognised,” she said.