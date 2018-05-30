Digital Champion changes lives one tech challenge at a time

TALKING TECH: Tracy Lewis has been named as one of Advance Queensland's Digital Champions.

THERE is nothing more rewarding for Tracy Lewis than giving 45 minutes of her time and knowledge to help one person change their life.

"I helped a gentleman set up email on his new phone, and because of that he was able to gain employment and improve his life dramatically," she said.

"Little things we sometimes take for granted, like having an email address, being able to be contacted, it can change peoples' lives."

Ms Lewis runs one-on-one technology education sessions that help seniors learn how to better use their digital devices, and she has been named one of 27 Digital Champions under the State Government's Advance Queensland initiative.

The sessions are run at the Lockyer Valley Community Centre, and because they are one-on-one, participants are able to focus on the devices or programs they want to use, and not get bogged down in anything else.

"They come in and tell me what they're struggling with, what they want to do, and I sit down and help them use their technology the way they want to," Ms Lewis said.

"This way they take that little bit home and practise it and that's how they get better, by using their technology."

The sessions play another important role in offering social interaction.

Ms Lewis said she also encouraged her students to try platforms like Facebook to build good online connections with their family and friends who lived interstate or overseas.

"It does bridge the isolation, and isolation is one of the biggest killers for our seniors," she said.

"A lot of seniors are hesitant to use social media because they hear negative media reports about it.

"It shouldn't hold them back from using it, because you can build really good connections."

The Community Centre began running the sessions in November last year.

The program has expanded since then, and the centre has been asked to present a talk about the classes at a conference in Canberra later this year.

Ms Lewis said while the sessions were about her teaching technology skills, her students had taught her a lot too.

"They come to me to learn a bit of my knowledge but I also learn from them as well," she said.

"It's a really good little program and I hope it continues as long as it's needed in our community."