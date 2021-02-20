‘Difficult time’: Elliott tackles alcohol issues to save career

Adam Elliott has saved his rugby league career by admitting he has issues with alcohol and has vowed to seek professional help.

The Bulldogs board have announced they're standing by the NRL forward after he became embroiled in an off-field tryst with former teammate Michael Lichaa's partner.

The Canterbury management went public by admitting they failed to condone Elliott's behaviour, however, they decided against fining the 26-year-old on the basis that he steps forward, owns his issues and commences alcohol rehabilitation.

The club are unable to confirm if Elliott will be ruled out of any pre-season trial matches or the start of the season until he meets with health professionals, which is expected to commence as soon as today.

Before announcing their decision, the Bulldogs sought approval from the NRL.

A club statement on Saturday read: "Upon consultation with the NRL and the NRL Integrity Unit, the Club can report that there will be no formal breach from the NRL.

"The Bulldogs would like to thank the NRL in regard to their cooperation and support regarding this matter.

"In response to what has taken place, the Bulldogs have conducted their own review and have decided that Adam will undertake professional help in regard to issues with alcohol, with the Bulldogs to provide full support including a strict monitoring process.

"The club does not condone Adam's actions which have had a negative impact on the club and its supporters, however, we acknowledge that Adam has taken full responsibility for his actions and we are supportive of assisting Adam in ensuring he receives the welfare support and help that he requires".

Elliott endorsed the steps laid out by the club, stating: "This is an extremely difficult time for my family and I. They are my most important focus at the moment and I ask that people can respect mine and my family's privacy at this time.

"In consultation with the club, I will be undertaking the necessary help that I require with appropriate measures and checks.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to all Bulldogs members, fans and sponsors about recent events. I have brought unnecessary attention to the club at a time when we are preparing hard for the season".

Originally published as 'Difficult time': Elliott tackles alcohol issues to save career