Disney’s Tangled is the latest film to be embroiled in coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Did Disney movie predict coronavirus?

by Laura Mazzitelli
20th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

It's the latest conspiracy theory consuming the internet - and Disney's Rapunzel is at the centre of it.

Despite being made in 2010, some people are convinced that the creators of hit Disney movie Tangled knew the coronavirus was coming, The Comma reported.

Not only was Rapunzel locked safely away from society in her iconic tower, but the town she was hiding from was called Corona.

Twitter users couldn't help but see the similarities.

Not only did Twitter users find Tangled's plot line eerily similar to the current pandemic, but also thought the movie had some good tips for how to survive self-isolation.

From cooking and cleaning to painting and even ventriloquy, Rapunzel appears content in her own company.

Twitter users also hinted that self-iso could be the chance for a budding romance … though they didn't exactly specify how.

Other conspiracy have also taken over the internet, including New Zealanders who thought the lockdown had been called to make it easier to put up 5G towers.

This article originally appeared on The Comma and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Did Disney movie predict coronavirus?

 

Social media users likened Rapunzel’s castle as the ultimate self-isolation.
