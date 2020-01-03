Menu
Devil’s inferno: Eerie photo of massive bush blaze

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
3rd Jan 2020 12:46 PM

 

A dairy farmer who spent 13 hours defending his property from a fire that spat out 100m large fireballs has pleaded with the PM to not let any more people die.

Craig Calvert, from Sarsfield in Victoria, had prepared his home and farm as best as he could before the raging bushfire in East Gippsland rolled over.

"I used to work offshore I've got extensive fire experience. I've got CFA (Country Fire Authority) experience as well. We knew it was going to be bad, we didn't know exactly how bad it was until it was on top of you," he told Channel 7.

The Devil face in the east Gippsland bushfire. Picture: 7NewsMelbourne
Firefighters battle the east Gippsland bush blaze. Picture: Getty
"When it first hit, we stayed at my grandma's place, it didn't even burn the tops of the trees. It burned the gas above them it was like this white flame.

"It hit us like four or five times, the chopper pilots are heroes, they saved it (the property) … I'm very glad people did not get killed here. We've got a photo a friend took and I'm not into hooky pooky stuff but there was a big devil face in it."

Craig Calvert was with his father when fireballs jumped across their property. Picture: 7 News
Shaking and fighting back tears Mr Calvert said that government incompetence had led to the disaster fire season.

"People need help. Australia is scared. To Mr (Morrison), please throw your gloves on, come on down here and see me," he said.

"I've got an extensive network who can help with knowledge of the bush and how the environment actually runs. It doesn't run on paperwork.
"Morris (Morrison) step up and get behind us, don't let anymore people die in the future. You're the man of the hour, everyone will fall behind you."

