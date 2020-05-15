Developments to bring 147 homes, new cattery to rural towns

An expansion to a Somerset cattery is among the development applications considered by council this week.

Cattery Expansion

A cattery at Glamorgan Vale is seeking to expand its operations, with an application to construct a new building, and a second when demand requires it.

In their application, the applicant has asked for a reduction in the $4257 in fees associated with lodging the DA, pointing out it is an expansion to an existing facility, not the construction of a new one.

However, councillors noted that the existing facility was approved under an old planning scheme, and the new buildings would need to undergo an impact assessment to ensure they lined up with the new planning scheme.

Cr Sean Choat said the scale of the expansion made it necessary to carry out an impact assessment to ensure the additional animals wouldn’t present an issue for neighbours.

“If it was only a few extra animals it probably wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

“But this is an expansion by almost threefold, so the impacts have to be assessed.”

Councillors voted to keep the fees as they were.

Secondary Dwelling

An application received by council was from a Fernvale landowner requesting permission to construct a second house on his property.

The new home would be a one bedroom, one bathroom for the landowner to move into, so that their daughter and her partner can live in the main residence.

Seeing no problems with the proposal, councillors approved the application without issue.

Housing Development

A significant housing development is underway at Rifle Range, with councillors this week approving the next phase of planning.

Approval was given in November for operational works to begin at 303 Clarendon Road, where 147 residential lots are set to be constructed.

The works are expected to take place over several stages, and will include the construction of six new roads.

Council this week approved the proposed names for these streets.