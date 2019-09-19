Development moves to next stage at Plainland Crossing

Drone footage shows the location of the first stage of Barcoo Commercial.

NEW businesses could be up and running within the next year, just minutes from the Warrego Highway.

Expressions of interest are flooding in for the developers of Plainland Crossing, for the Barcoo Commercial precinct.

Developers are planning to build and fill a set of office blocks along Barcoo Drive.

Plainland Crossing project manager Joe Gorman said the land spanned about 3500m2 and was developed as part of the commercial town centre two years ago.

"With the establishment of successful businesses in and around Plainland, the time is right to look at provision of more commercial space," Mr Gorman said.

"If the interest is as strong as we suspect, we will soon move to lodge plans for approval."

The land is zoned to cater to a mix of commercial offices, coffee shops and gyms.

Falling next to the Curtis Medical Centre, the space is already appealing to health professionals.

"We have had some interest from medical-related businesses," Mr Gorman said.

"We'd go through an approval process with council and then get onwards starting construction, which probably would take 12 months time."

Mr Gorman said the completion of the offices would line up with the construction of a number of new houses and high school in the area.

"With the recent approval of further stages, bringing the size of the residential estate to about 400 homes and with the commitment of Catholic Education to open their new high school in 2021, we think the timing is very good," he said.

"It reflects the continued growth of the town centre."

To express your interest in the office spaces or for more information, visit the Plainland Crossing Facebook page, or email sales@plainlandcrossing.com.au.