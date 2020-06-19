Development fees slashed to boost regional economy

COSTS CUT: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has thrown a bonus to developers, with discounts to fees available in the next six months. Picture: Dominic Elsome

DEVELOPERS have been given a sweetener by a rural council to encourage future development in the region.

The new discounts will apply for six months, with all developments approved during that time eligible for a 25 per cent discount on infrastructure charges.

The decision was approved by Lockyer Valley Regional Council at its meeting this week, with councillors hailing the move as positive for the region.

“It is good to see that we are able to give some small incentive and I think giving that will be good to the industry,” councillor Janice Holstein said.

The new discount will affect only material change of use developments and complements the council’s existing development incentives.

The existing incentives apply only to certain development types and with different locations providing higher discounts, starting at 12.5 per cent for Plainland and up to 50 per cent in sites outside of Plainland, Gatton and Laidley.

The new discount scheme will last for six months, with the council to then assess the economic situation regarding Covid-19.

While councillors voted unanimously to approve the scheme, Cr Holstein warned they needed to be cautious about its long-term impacts.

“We also need to be mindful of the ongoing cost in the future for giving these incentives and redemptions,” she said.