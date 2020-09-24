Developers to re-evaluate Hatton Vale intersection plan

Plans for the development of Hatton Vale Golf Course into a housing estate.

DEVELOPERS will go back to the drawing board to determine the most appropriate intersection for a new Hatton Vale real estate development.

It comes as the developer didn’t believe there was enough space to construct an intersection requested by Lockyer Valley Regional council in the development proposal.

On August 19, councillors approved a material change for the development at Hatton Vale, which would divide the former golf course into 43 new housing blocks.

Part of the agreement was managing traffic flow onto Fairways Drive.

Planning and development portfolio councillor Rick Vela said the latest change in the development plan was a “minor amendment”.

“We specified originally it had to be a signalised intersection or have a specific type of roundabout,” Cr Vela said.

“The developer has come back and said they weren’t sure if they could fit a roundabout that we specified.”

At the latest council meeting, councillors agreed to issue a negotiated decision notice, allowing the developer to consider other options.

Cr Vela said the intersection could be a standard T-intersection, a roundabout or “traffic calming” to prevent traffic congestion.

He said the developer was also required to do a 10-year traffic report, which would aid the development.

“We’ve allowed the developer to do a traffic report and put forward what they think will be the best outcome,” Cr Vela said.

“It will be done prior to any commencement of work. It hasn’t affected the development or lot numbers, it’s just Fairways Drive.”

He was hopeful the developer would talk to landholders adjacent to the golf course to help determine a good outcome.