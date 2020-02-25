Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Family delivered devastating news

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed that the family of the two men killed on the Summerland Way, Dilkoon have been notified of the tragedy.

The devastating news was delivered via French Consulate after police were able to confirm the identities of the two tourists.

The wreck of a Hyundai sedan in which two people, believed to be French nationals, died when it collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Saturday.
The wreck of a Hyundai sedan in which two people, believed to be French nationals, died when it collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Saturday. Bill North

The two men were travelling north along the Summerland Way toward Casino in the early hours of Saturday morning when their Hyundai sedan collided with an empty milk tanker just before 4am.

Both men were killed on impact while the tanker driver was uninjured.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner that the Hyundai sedan was at fault, with initial observations at the scene suggesting either driver fatigue, or tiredness combined with the driver forgetting he was in a left-hand drive country, caused the car to be on the wrong side of the road.

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coffs/clarence local area command fatal crash summerland way tourists
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton asylum seekers’ visa rejected, fear Iran death penalty

        premium_icon Gatton asylum seekers’ visa rejected, fear Iran death...

        News A KURDISH family who made Gatton their home are making a last-ditch effort to avoid being sent back to Iran.

        Mayor’s assistant aims for seat on Lockyer council team

        premium_icon Mayor’s assistant aims for seat on Lockyer council team

        News HAVING spent the last seven years in the council offices, this candidate is eager...

        Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

        premium_icon Young emu farmer in court over fowl play

        News The young Laidley man, 22, was caught committing an embarrassing act on CCTV...

        Man finds ammo at dump, stashes it in his bedroom

        premium_icon Man finds ammo at dump, stashes it in his bedroom

        News AFTER finding ammo at a local dump, a Plainland man decided to store it under his...