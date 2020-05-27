‘Devastated’ Xerri breaks silence on failed drug test

Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri has broken his silence on the potential four-year drug ban he faces for a failed drug test, saying he is “devastated”.

Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri has broken his silence on the potential four-year drug ban he faces for a failed drug test, saying he is "devastated".

Xerri has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to performance enhancing steroids, which has his promising rugby league career hanging by a thread.

"I'm devastated but I'm bound by a process so I can't talk at this stage," Xerri told The Daily Telegraph.

"I wish I was playing with the boys this weekend but I can't. I wish them all the best."

The 19-year-old is considered a future State of Origin prospect and was preparing for a return from a shoulder injury and an eight month lay-off on Tuesday.

Then his world was turned upside down as ASADA agents knocked on the front door of his parents' home to break the bad news to Xerri.

He was issued a provisional four-year suspension notice by ASADA.

Xerri allegedly returned a positive A-sample to a mix of performance-enhancing steroids which feature on WADA and the NRL's banned substance list.

Traces of exogenous testosterone, androsterone, etiocholanoloneand 5b-androstane-3a, 17b-diol were found, with the Sharks centre now awaiting the results of his B-sample.

Officers confiscated Xerri's mobile phone when they served him with the provisional suspension notice on Tuesday.

"Mr Xerri has been provisionally banned from training and playing on the eve of rugby league's season restart under the NRL's anti-doping policy,'' an NRL statement read.

"Mr Xerri is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, while the provisional suspension is in place.

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Xerri now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed."

