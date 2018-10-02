Determination and dedication are his drivers of success

HIS LOVE for cars drove Jayden Manteufel to success at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards and almost one year on vehicles are still his passion.

The Lockyer Automotive light vehicle technician apprentice said winning the award encouraged him to stay "determined and dedicated” to his mechanical career.

"It just reassures you that people do have confidence in you and they are seeing that you are achieving,” Mr Manteufel said.

Set to finish his apprenticeship in a matter of months the Blenheim raised 21-year-old said he plans to remain working in the region.

"I'm happy with building up a client base and keeping loyal customers happy ... it does give me a lot of enjoyment and I do get a lot out of it,” Mr Manteufel said.

While high performance vehicles was what got him "hooked” on becoming a technician, Mr Manteufel said learning how to best service customer's cars was one of his favourite things about the job.

"If I can just share what I do, that's the most important things that I love about it,” he said.

"I'm very happy being in a local community shop and being able to help.

"Out here it's more of a higher climate zone in terms on the engine and suspension as well it can be a lot rougher on vehicles so (it's important) to be able to know why things are happening and be able to change it.”

Mr Manteufel said his apprenticeship has allowed him to put his theoretical knowledge into play.

"It's always good to take it into the workshop and be able to assert that knowledge and be able to say that's what I just learnt the other day and you're able to do it,” he said.

"There's some units you really enjoy and you get invested in and you do your own research and definitely with my car racing that when you want to take it to the further level you do your own investigation to try and get the improvement.”

A keen circuit racer and Rookie Championship winner in the 2017 HQRAQ Championship, Mr Manteufel said he wants to work on increasing the speed of vehicle in the future.

"I think once I get a bit older and have a bit more knowledge, as much as I know a lot of stuff now, I would like to know a lot more to be able to make that next step,” he said.

"I do want to work on higher performance cars its just to what sort of level and where I want to go with it with circuit racing.”

Mr Manteufel's racing plans for 2019 are yet to be confirmed, with sponsorship deals unfinalised.