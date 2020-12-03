Police reveal where Rylee Rose was meant to be on last day

Detectives have revealed where little Rylee Rose was meant to be the day she died, as they urge the community to come forward with more dashcam footage.

A THREE-year-old girl who died after allegedly being left in a hot car was not meant to be at day care the day she died, detectives say.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating Rylee Rose Black's untimely death, with its latest line of inquiry taking them to the movements her mother, Laura Peverill, and boyfriend, Aaron Hill took on November 27.

Rylee was found lifeless in the back seat of her mother's Toyota Prado about 2.45pm, after allegedly being left in the hot car for about five hours.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said investigations allege that Rylee was not meant to be at her daycare the day she died, and was meant to be in the care of her mum.

The clarification comes after her day care centre sent out an alert to parents the morning Rylee died, reminding them to let the centre know if their child was not coming in.

Rylee Rose Black was found dead inside a hot car on November 27. Rylee’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged with her manslaughter.

Peverill and Hill, who have been charged with Rylee Rose's manslaughter, were granted bail on Monday after a court heard that the pair were allegedly watching Shameless inside their Burdell home while the girl died inside the hot car.

They had allegedly dropped Peverill's other daughters off at school that morning, stopped in at the shops, and arrived home about 9.50am.

Police prosecutor Tasman Murphy said Rylee's whereabouts was allegedly never mentioned between the pair.

Aaron Hill seen leaving Townsville watch house, after being charged with manslaughter over the death of a three year old girl in a car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Rylee wasn't found until they were driving to school pick-up, but it was too late.

"They turned around and seen the victim child's head slumped over … removed her from her booster seat to attempt CPR," Mr Murphy said.

The movements of Rylee, Peverill and Hill are being put under the microscope by police, who are calling for dashcam footage in certain routes taken that day.

Det Sen-Sgt Miles urged anyone who travelled on the below routes on November 27 to call the Child Protection unit on 4759 9743.

WERE YOU HERE?

Between 6.30am-7.40am: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to Inlet Retreat, Douglas (Route travelled, Bruce Highway Deeragun/ North shore Boulevard/ Shaw Road/ Ring Road

Between 7.40am and 8.10am: Inlet Retreat, Douglas to Beau Park Drive, Burdell

Between 8.10am and 8.30am: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to St Clares Primary School to Beau Park Drive

Between 9am and 10.30am: Willows State Primary School to Beau Park Drive via Woolworths Northshore (Route travelled, Golf Links Drive/ Dalrymple Road/ Shaw Road/ North Shore Boulevard/ Stockland's Northshore

Between 2.30pm and 3pm: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to Townsville Hospital (Route travelled, North Shore Boulevard/ Shaw Road/ Ring Road)

Car involved in death of three-year-old parked in Beau Park Drive, Burdell. Picture: Evan Morgan

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002454886 within the online suspicious activity form.

Laura Peverill leaves Townsville Watchhouse. Picture: Evan Morgan