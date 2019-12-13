Detectives investigating mysterious death

Police have revealed the woman who died at Apple Lodge in South Townsville is a 36-year-old woman from Cosgrove. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

AN injured woman was found dead at a Townsville boarding house, with detectives now investigating.

Authorities were called to Apple Lodge on McIlwraith St, South Townsville about 4.15am yesterday and found the victim in a room.

Police have identified the victim as a 36-year-old Cosgrove woman who lived part-time at the two-storey boarding house.

Detective Acting Inspector Phil Watts said the woman was found with some "injuries" but would not be drawn on the specifics.

"It was a partner, or associate of the female person, who raised the alarm with a member of the public," he said.

"We are not going to go into what sort of injuries she had at this point in time, this investigation is in its infancy, so it would be inappropriate to do so."

Police initially described the injuries as serious.

A post mortem will be conducted to help determine the cause of death. Authorities will treat the death as suspicious until proven otherwise.

Detectives and specialist units spent yesterday morning at the scene, collecting evidence and speaking to residents.

Many were seen sitting with detectives, some were put in unmarked police cars and driven away.

Insp Watts would not say whether there were any items of interest found in the house.

The lodge is next to Allure Hotel and Apartments, and is opposite the C & K Childcare and Kindergarten.

A sign advertises weekly rooms are available from $155.

The boarding house website said the accommodation was in two separate buildings for men and women.

One man, who is understood to have lived at the property, knew the victim, however he was reluctant to speak when leaving the house after speaking with detectives. A woman who lives two doors down from the lodge, who did not wish to be named, saw police and paramedics outside the address about 4am.

"There's always police there," she said.

Another neighbour, who did not see or hear anything at the time, said there had been incidents at the lodge in the past.

Insp Watts said officers had door-knocked the area and would gather CCTV footage from the council and nearby buildings to try and track the woman's movements.