DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

POLICE have released details on a tragic single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway this morning that claimed the life of a young Kilcoy man.

Preliminary investigations indicate a Hyundai station wagon was travelling west along the D‘Aguilar Highway.

The vehicle appears to have left the roadway between Kilcoy and Brisbane Valley Highway and rolled down an embankment.

A 20-year-old Mount Kilcoy man was assessed with critical injuries, however was declared deceased at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman from Toogoolawah who was also in the vehicle at the time was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.