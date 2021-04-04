Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted an injured man, after he was involved in a tractor accident. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted an injured man, after he was involved in a tractor accident. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

DETAILS: What caused ’workplace incident’ that left man seriously injured

Meg Gannon
4th Apr 2021 8:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will be spending Easter in hospital after he was run over by a tractor in a small Lockyer Valley town on Saturday morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man, believed to be in his 50s, involved in the accident.

Initial reports from a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman stated the man was involved in a workplace incident on Salt Springs Road in Glen Cairn, which involved a tractor and a pedestrian.

A LifeFlight spokesman said it was believed the man had been slashing grass with the tractor on a private property when he lost control and was run over by the machine.

A rescue chopper was sent to the scene just before 11am on Saturday.

QAS paramedics worked alongside the aeromedical team to stabilise the man before he was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He suffered “significant” chest injuries and was flown in a serious, but stable condition to Brisbane.

Originally published as DETAILS: What caused ’workplace incident’ that left man seriously injured

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Expensive private schools have been pocketing taxpayer handouts – despite paying some principals as much as the Prime Minister.

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Heavy rain and big surf forecast across areas in Queensland and NSW

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households