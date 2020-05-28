Menu
The device leaked in the since deleted YouTube video.
Technology

Details of ‘ultra-fast’ phone quickly deleted

by Jack Gramenz
28th May 2020 8:50 AM

Motorola has seemingly scrambled to delete a video from its YouTube channel that leaked details of an upcoming budget device.

The video was reportedly posted to the Motorola US channel and quickly taken down, but not before the tech world's ever-watching online rumour mill spotted it.

Leaked specs for the device, which appears to be called the Moto G Fast, suggest the phone will have 3GB of RAM and an octa-core Snapdragon processor. The phone is so named because the company claims it is "ultra-fast, ultra-responsive".

 

Those specs, along with the Moto G designation, suggest the device will be a mid-range or budget device.

It remains to be seen whether the Moto G Fast launches in Australia.

The Moto G range has been a popular value-focused phone for several years, and Motorola has sold more than 100 million of them around the world since 2013.

On Thursday Motorola released the new Moto G8, powered by 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor.

If you don't want to wait for a leaked device that might never arrive, the new Moto G8 is now on sale.
The Moto G8 retails for $329 and is now on sale at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and Mobileciti.

In June, the company will also release the Moto G8 Power Lite ($279), a slightly less powerful variant of the G8 with a bigger battery Motorola claims will last you more than 48 hours on a single charge.

The Moto E6S ($199) will also launch in June for those looking for an ultra-cheap smartphone for the most basic tasks.

Originally published as Details of 'ultra-fast' phone quickly deleted

jb hi-fi mobile phone moto g8 motorola g fast officeworks technology

