DETAILS: COVID-19 vaccination hub to open in Ipswich

An AstraZeneca vaccination hub opened in Logan on Monday.

A COVID-19 vaccination hub will open in Ipswich on Thursday with healthcare workers the first to get the jab.

West Moreton Health will begin vaccinating its staff with the AstraZeneca vaccine at Ipswich Hospital.

“Initially, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to West Moreton Health staff in the 1A priority group,” West Moreton Health executive director for nursing and midwifery Karyn Ehren said.

Ipswich Hospital will be the home to a AstraZeneca vaccination hub from Thursday.

“These are staff who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19, and who have chosen to receive the vaccine locally.

“In line with the phased rollout, the next group scheduled for the vaccine at the Ipswich Hospital clinic is remaining healthcare workers.

“All remaining healthcare workers are part of the phase 1B group.”

The general population is not expected to get the jab until later in the year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Wednesday morning five new clinics would be opening in Queensland by the end of the week.

As of Wednesday, almost 12,000 frontline health and hotel quarantine workers had been vaccinated under Queensland Health’s rollout.

The Federal Government is rolling out the vaccine for people in aged care and disability accommodation.

The first 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Queensland were administered on the Gold Coast at the end of February.

The opening of the Ipswich AstraZeneca hub follows the launch of facilities in Toowoomba and on Brisbane’s southside on Wednesday.

Hubs in Logan and Bundaberg opened on Monday.

“Queensland’s vaccination rollout is gathering momentum as we bring on more hubs throughout the state,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Fifteen days into our vaccine rollout, more than 10,000 Queenslanders have received their first vaccination.

“This is how we planned it. In fact the numbers exceed our plans.

“These numbers will continue to grow in coming weeks as the AstraZeneca vaccine becomes the second vaccine made available to our priority 1a frontline workers.

“The Pfizer vaccine rollout is continuing at our six original hubs throughout Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

“Queenslanders can be confident that when the rollout to the general population commences later this year, they’ll have access to a safe and effective vaccine.”

Some West Moreton Health staff have already received the Pfizer vaccine.

