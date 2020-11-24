Destructive storms set to unleash fury on southeast Qld

Schoolies have been warned to seek solace and homeowners to brace for "large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall" as a series of potentially destructive storms moves through the southeast today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that "intense" storms could lash parts of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast today as trough - "approaching from the west" - moves up the Coast.

Senior Forecaster Felim Hanniffy said storms could hit the Gold Coast from as early as mid morning before hitting Brisbane in the early afternoon and the Sunshine Coast later this evening.

Authorities are warning that severe storms are possible for much of southeast Queensland today. Picture: Josh Whiting Photos

Like last month's catastrophic weather - that tore the roofs from homes near Ipswich - Mr Hanniffy said the "risk" from today's storms would be confined to Brisbane's western suburbs.

"Then that risk transfers up to around the Sunshine Coast through the late afternoon," he said.

"In those storms we saw giant hail … for these storms the dynamic is different.

"There's a little bit more moisture with these systems so probably a bit more rainfall."

⛈️ Severe storm forecast for tomorrow ⛈️

Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and/or heavy rainfall are likely across inland #SEQld from around midday onward tomorrow, and possible in the Gulf Country. If needed, warnings will be issued at: https://t.co/LeLNof4wVB pic.twitter.com/NctgfFArGu — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 23, 2020

Schoolies partying in Noosa and parts of the Sunshine Coast were warned to take cover tonight, and anyone in the southeast should stay up to date with the bureau's warnings.

"Even if the warnings aren't in your particular area, the fact that there's this change moving through is worth keeping an eye on anyway," Mr Hanniffy said.

"Some of these cells could have large hail and damaging winds and heavy rainfall

The change in weather will bring a "reprieve from the recent hot conditions" tomorrow, with temperatures expected to plummet up to 4C below average in the wake of the storms.

Yesterday, the mercury soared to a scorching 39C - almost 9C above average - in Gatton, while Brisbane's 32C day was around 3 degrees above the November norm.

Mr Hanniffy said temperatures would rise again over the weekend for parts of inland Queensland but a "refreshing" sea breeze would keep Coastal temperatures around average.

