Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Moranbah where a car crashed into a home.
Breaking

Destruction after car crashes into Moranbah home

Rainee Shepperson
by
13th Oct 2018 11:33 AM

A CAR has crashed into a Moranbah home this morning causing significant damage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the 31-year old male occupant of the vehicle was taken to Moranbah Hospital at around 7am with no life threatening injuries.

The spokeswoman said the owners of the Clements Street house escaped injury but significant structural damage was caused by the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident to find out the cause of the crash and fire and emergency services are currently on the scene.

A tow truck has been called to help remove the vehicle without causing any further damage to the house.

Mackay Daily Mercury

