Dessert night goes down a treat at Gray's

YUM: Paula Gray said the success of the dessert night meant the store would likely hold more. Dominic Elsome

ATTENDEES were treated to a night of good company and even better food last week, when Grays Furniture held its inaugural dessert night.

In a cafe atmosphere, guest mingled before watching cooking demonstrations showing off the various gadgets Grays has available to make life easier for the budding chef.

Owner Paula Gray said the night had been a success and they were pleased with the result.

"It was wonderful night, everyone had a great time, everyone mingled and got to meet some new best friends they hadn't met before - it was just brilliant,” Mrs Gray said.

"The customers were beautiful and just really appreciative that they had something different to go to that didn't cost them a lot of money.”

She said the night had been a way to show people that cooking didn't have to be hard or intimidating, and the right gadgets can make life a lot easier.

"Food is a wonderful way of getting together - people gather and eat and it's just wonderful, and it doesn't have to be hard it can be easy to do things,” she said.

"You shouldn't be frightened of food - food is very easy to prepare and there's lots of cheats ways of doing things.”

With the success of Thursday's dessert night, Mrs Gray said the shop was considering hosting the events more regularly in the future.