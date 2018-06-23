Menu
Tim Cahill looks on from the bench during the clash against Denmark.
Soccer

Cahill’s ‘unbelievable’ reaction to snub

by Jai Bednall
23rd Jun 2018 6:34 AM

STANDOUT Socceroos defender Mark Milligan has hailed Tim Cahill's continued unselfishness and professionalism as he continues to ride the pine in Russia.

The absence of the 38-year-old from the Socceroos' line-up in their first two matches at the World Cup is dominating discussion back in Australia. But there no signs of any tension as the team trained in Kazan on Friday.

Coach Bert van Marwijk opened the session by sitting his entire squad in the centre of the pitch for a heart-to-heart.

Despite not having played a minute in our defeat against France and draw with Denmark, Cahill then stepped in to deliver his own pep talk.

Milligan said it was just the latest act in a leadership masterclass from Australia's record goal scorer in camp.

"All the talk about Timmy and everything, you guys don't see what we see in camp," Milligan said, after training.

"While I'm sure undoubtedly he's frustrated that he's not had his shot yet the amount of help that he gives to the players around him - including talking today to the group before training - he's unbelievable."

Cahill's hopes of appearing in Australia's final group game against Peru next week improved after first-choice striker Andrew Nabbout injured his shoulder against Denmark.

While he isn't expected to start - that position will likely go to Tomi Juric - Cahill could be in line for the late cameo many wished he'd been handed as the Socceroos pushed for a winner against the Danes.

"What happens on Tuesday I'm not sure, but what I do know is if Timmy is called upon he'll be more than ready," Milligan said.

"I have no ideas what's going to happen in this next game," he added.

"We have three strikers that are trying to compete at the moment to put their hands up for this next match."

