Despite 20 years on the job, it feels like yesterday I was elected: Holstein

ONCE MORE: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein hopes to continue her 20-year career in local government.

AN incumbent councillor has said negotiating with the state government to complete land valuations was like “talking to a brick wall”.

As part of her pledge for re-election, Janice Holstein has made a point to fight for the valuer-general to complete land valuations in the Lockyer Valley, particularly in high-growth areas.

She also wants the valuations done on a more regular basis.

The Lockyer Valley has had two land valuations in the past five years.

These changes to land values have made designing rating models difficult for the council — particularly in high growth areas where some property values doubled.

“When they fluctuate so much, it just puts everything out of sync,” she said.

“And of course, ratepayers might be upset about it but it’s not something that council can easily fix.”

Ms Holstein said the past four years had been tough but hasn’t damaged her love for her role as councillor – if anything, it’d strengthened it.

“We’ve worked hard. It’s been difficult in drought conditions for everyone – and that also includes council,” Ms Holstein said.

The veteran councillor is running for her sixth term in local government and said despite having been a councillor since 2000, she still had plenty of passion for the role.

“It feels like I was elected for the first time only yesterday – it’s gone that quickly,” she said.

“I’m there for the right reasons, I’m there because I love the community, I grew up here and I want to see it get better and better.”

On top of her role as councillor, she is also chair of the Regional Development Australia Ipswich and West Moreton board as well as being a key member of the Darling Downs – Moreton Rabbit Board.

Despite the big workload, Ms Holstein said she gave it all her all.

“I’ve worked hard in everything that I’m involved in,” she said.

She believed her experience and work within the community was important for the council.

“Of course, council never gets everything right,” she said.

“But you do need people with experience to know how the system works and what hasn’t worked in the past to make sure that we don’t do it again.”

She said controlling rate changes would be the biggest challenge the council faced in the next four years.