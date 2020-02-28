Menu
Concerns are building for a woman, who suffers a medical condition, believed to have wandered away from a property on Polchers Rd at Yalboroo. Photo: Zizi Averill
Desperate search of croc-infested river for missing woman

Tara Miko
28th Feb 2020 1:58 PM

A DESPERATE search is under way near a crocodile-infested river for a woman reported missing from a home north of Mackay.

Concerns are building for a woman, who suffers a medical condition, believed to have wandered away from a property on Polchers Rd at Yalboroo.

The woman was reported missing to police about 8.45am.

Police have spent the day doorknocking homes and searching properties, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services searching Alligator Creek.

A QFES spokesman said swiftwater crews were working with police searching the crocodile infested water way for any sign of the woman.

A police spokeswoman appealed for anyone in the area to search their properties and report any information to authorities.

The woman is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall with short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless dress with yellow flowers.

The spokeswoman said the missing woman may appear confused and be unable to find her way home.

Anyone with information is urged to phone police.

